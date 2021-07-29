'Planned Murder': Dhanbad Judge's Family Demand CBI Probe Into His Accident
The deceased's brother has alleged that Anand was murdered, 'as is clearly visible from the CCTV footage'.
Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Anand's family, residing in the Shivpuri locality of Hazaribagh district have called his death "planned murder" and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
Judge Anand was killed in a road incident on Wednesday, 28 July, in Jharkhand's Dhanbad city.
Shambhu Suman, the deceased's younger brother has stated that his brother was killed in a planned manner, as is clearly visible from the CCTV footage of the incident.
Suman has urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to command a CBI inquiry into the matter.
Judge Anand's father, Sadanand Prasad and brother Shambhu Suman are both lawyers in Hazaribagh.
The younger brother of the deceased told that Uttam Anand had done his schooling from St Xavier's after St Mary's School. Anand studeid law at Kirori Mal College in the year 1996. He started practicing from 2000 in Hazaribagh and was selected as a Judicial Officer in Jharkhand in 2002.
The Incident
Judge Anand was hit by a tempo while walking near the Randhir Verma Chowk in the city on Wednesday morning at 5.08 am. He died in the hospital at 9.30 am.
The deceased is suspected to have been murdered in what had earlier been construed as an accident.
The vehicle was recovered from Giridih district on the night of the same day itself. During the investigation, it was found that the vehicle was stolen on Tuesday, 27 July.
The CCTV footage of the incident, accessed by the police, reportedly showed that the tempo changed its lane to hit the judge, who was walking on the side of the vacant road, killing him on the spot.
SIT to Probe Judge Anand's Death
A Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been set up under Additional Director General of Police (ADG) to probe the death of Anand.
ADG Operation, Sanjay Ananad Latkar will lead the SIT, while the other members are Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bokaro and Dhanbad Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP).
Meanwhile, two people including the driver of the vehicle, Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma have been arrested. The driver has reportedly admitted that he hit the judge with the vehicle, according to the IANS report.
(With inputs from IANS)
