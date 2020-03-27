Corona: Eidgah Camp Cleared, Delhi Violence Victims Homeless Again

With their homes ruined and money looted, these victims stare at an uncertain future as some of them don’t even have enough funds to take up a shelter on rent.

Another victim displaced from Shiv Vihar, Shan Mohammed, says, “If I find a home, great, but if I don't get anything, I will have to find shelter on the road. They will not keep us here anymore.”

Similar fears were echoed by Rukhsana, who had had to flee Shiv Vihar with her children during the violence.

“How do we go back home? My house is completely ruined. I had saved money to repair my house. How do we stay there? The gates of my house were also broken by the rioters,” she said.

AAP MLA from Mustafabad, Haji Yunus told The Quint that the entire camp has now been cleared and the victims were “put up in a rented accommodation nearby and given one month of ration.” Yunus also said that the victims who have still not received compensation from the government were handed Rs 3,000 to take up a shelter.

A group of volunteers of Delhi Relief Collective and Hamaari Sada Trust also lent monetary help to the stranded victims so that they can immediately move out.