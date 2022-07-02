Delhi Police Brings New Charges Against Zubair, Seeks 14-Day Judicial Custody
Delhi Police has added sections pertaining to conspiracy and the destruction of evidence in the FIR against Zubair.
The Delhi Police has alleged conspiracy and the destruction of evidence in the case over an allegedly objectionable tweet by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and also claimed that he received donations from foreign countries, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, 2 July.
Accordingly, Delhi Police have added three new Sections – 201 (for the destruction of evidence), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and Section 35 in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to the FIR against Zubair.
This comes after Zubair was produced before the Patiala House court on Saturday morning, after completion of his four-day police remand.
The Case Against Zubair
Zubair was arrested on Monday, in connection with a case registered against him for a tweet from 2018, and remanded by the duty magistrate to one-day police custody. On Tuesday, Delhi's Patiala House court extended the police remand by four days.
The charges against Zubair presently are Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The tweet for which Zubair has been booked in this case carries a picture of the signboard of a hotel visibly changed from 'Honeymoon Hotel' to 'Hanuman Hotel.' It is accompanied by the text: “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel.”
The picture, however, is a screenshot of a scene from a 1985 comedy film Kissi Se Na Kehna.
Zubair's Advocate To Move Bail Plea
Atul Shrivastava, who has been appointed as the special public prosecutor for Delhi Police, on Saturday asked for judicial custody, stating that Zubair has not cooperated in the investigation.
Appearing for Zubair, advocate Vrinda Grover told the court that the phone that they have seized is not from the time when the tweets are. Grover also added that a copy of the remand application has not been provided to them, LiveLaw reported.
Shrivastava sought 14 days judicial custody, reacting to which Grover said that they would be filing a bail plea for Zubair.
Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Zubair's Plea
On Friday, the Delhi High Court had issued notice on a petition filed by Zubair challenging the four-day police custody remand against him.
Further, the high court sought for the counter-affidavit to be filed within two weeks, the rejoinder to be filed within one week, and the matter to be listed before the roster bench on 27 July.
According to LiveLaw, the court also said that the ongoing proceedings before the magistrate would be without prejudice to the contentions expressed by the parties and the pendency of the matter before the high court.
(With inputs from ANI and LiveLaw.)
