Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Zubair's Plea, Matter To Be Listed on 27 July

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 1 July, issued notice on a petition filed by Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair challenging the four day-police custody remand against him.

Further, the high court sought for the counter-affidavit to be filed within two weeks, the rejoinder to be filed within one week, and the matter to be listed before roster bench on 27 July.

According to LiveLaw, the court also said that the ongoing proceedings before the magistrate would be without prejudice to the contentions expressed by the parties, and the pendency of the matter before the high court.