Mohammed Zubair Moves Delhi HC Against 4-Day Police Custody, Hearing Tomorrow

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday, 30 June moved the Delhi High Court challenging the four-day police custody remand given to him by a trial court on Tuesday. The court is slated to hear the matter on Friday.

Zubair was arrested on Monday and remanded by the duty magistrate to one-day police custody. On Tuesday, the Patiala House Court extended the police remand by four days.

While the FIR copy accessed by The Quint says that Zubair has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the remand order indicates Zubair is being alleged to have committed offences under Sections 153A and 295A instead.

Meanwhile, Zubair was brought to Bengaluru by Delhi Police on Thursday. A team is currently at his residence in a bid to acquire electronic evidence in relation to the case.