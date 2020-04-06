Hindu Mahasabha Leader Booked for ‘Inflammatory’ Comments

In the complaint given to Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G, the former lawmaker had demanded stringent action against Pandey for her statement against all Jamaatis in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March.

Khan had accused Pandey of trying to disturb the communal peace in the city. Police said that Pandey in her statement on 4 April had made some highly inflammatory comments against a particular community in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin.

Several coronavirus cases have been traced to the Markaz, according to health officials.