Delhi’s Chilla Border, Many Others Shut As Farmers Continue Stir

As the farmers’ protest intensified in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued more advisories for commuters travelling on the Noida route on Wednesday, 2 December.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said in a tweet that the Chilla border on the Noida link road is closed for traffic as hundreds of farmers have gathered near Gautam Budh Dwar.

As per the advisory issued, motorists have been advised to take alternative routes towards Noida, after taking a U-turn from under the Ghazipur, Akshardham flyover and also from Sarai Kale Khan.