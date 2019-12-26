GoodNews: Delhi Gets a New Public Forest in Najafgarh

The Delhi government on Sunday, 22 December, inaugurated the Mitraon City Forest in Najafgarh area – said to include a 3 km jogging track, two small water bodies and eco-huts – reported Times of India.

Inaugurated by Delhi’s Environment Minister Kailash Gehlot, the new forest is located in Pocket B, near Najafgarh in Southwest Delhi.

According to officials, the development of the area will accommodate the eco-system and bio-diversity of the surrounding area.