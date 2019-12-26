#GoodNews: Delhi Gets a New Public Forest in Najafgarh
The Delhi government on Sunday, 22 December, inaugurated the Mitraon City Forest in Najafgarh area – said to include a 3 km jogging track, two small water bodies and eco-huts – reported Times of India.
Inaugurated by Delhi’s Environment Minister Kailash Gehlot, the new forest is located in Pocket B, near Najafgarh in Southwest Delhi.
According to officials, the development of the area will accommodate the eco-system and bio-diversity of the surrounding area.
The forest contains 37 species of trees, 17 varieties of shrubs and 25 types of herbs. Visitors would be able to spot a vast range of animal species from golden foxes, flying fox and more than 105 species of birds, reported the daily.
A field guide for the forest has also been published which will direct visitors to prominent attractions and species.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
