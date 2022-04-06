Delhi Jal Board Cancels 2 Hrs Ramzan Leave for Employees After BJP Protest

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday, 5 April, withdrew a circular that granted permission to Muslim employees to take a leave of around two hours every day during the month of Ramzan, or till the date of Eid-ul-Fitr is declared in May.

The permission was subject to the condition that the employees should complete their office work on time. However, on Tuesday, the Delhi Jal Board said that the circular has been withdrawn with immediate effect.