HC Discards Chirag Paswan's Plea Over Uncle Being Recognised as LJP Leader
While dismissing the petition, the Delhi High Court observed that it has no merit.
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 9 July, dismissed LJP MP Chirag Paswan's plea challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
“I find absolutely no merit in the petition,” said Justice Rekha Palli while dismissing the petition.
According to an Indian Express report, the judge was inclined to impose a fine on the MP but declined after an appeal from Paswan’s counsel.
Paswan is currently engaged in a power tussle with his uncle, who is an LJP MP from Bihar’s Hajipur constituency.
Recently Paras, along with four other MPs, rebelled against Paswan and removed him as the LJP leader of the Lower House, where the party won six seats in the 2019 election. The Paras-led faction also expelled Paswan from all party posts.
In a series of tweets on 7 July, Paswan wrote that the LJP filed a petition in the HC against the Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision to consider Pashupati Paras as leader of LJP in the House.
"The Lok Janshakti Party has today filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the decision of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, in which the expelled MP Shri Pashupati Paras ji was considered the leader of the LJP in the House," he tweeted.
"Pashupati has already been expelled from the Lok Janshakti Party for betraying the party and now the party strongly objects to his inclusion in the Union Cabinet," Chirag further added.
