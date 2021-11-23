Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Sambit Patra Over Clipped Video of Kejriwal
The video posted by Patra showed Kejriwal speaking on the benefits of the farm laws in a TV interview.
A Delhi court on Tuesday, 23 November, ordered the police to register FIR against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for sharing a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, portraying the leader as speaking in support of the recently revoked farm laws, news agency ANI reported.
Taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party's Rishikesh Kumar stated that they sought directions from the court under sections 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The video posted by Patra in January this year showed Kejriwal speaking on the benefits of the farm laws in a TV interview.
The Quint's WebQoof team had taken note of this earlier this year and found that the full version of the interview tweeted by Patra was shared by Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal on 15 January.
Sections of the full interview were cut and edited to make it appear like Kejriwal had spoken in support of the farm laws.
On Friday, 19 November, PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab and announced that the Union government had decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws after over a year of protests.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the government’s farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders of the national capital.
They have repeatedly asserted that the three laws enacted in 2020 were against their interest, while the Centre maintained that they were pro-farmer.
(With inputs from ANI.)
