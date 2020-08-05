Defeat of Secularism, PM Violated Oath: Owaisi on Ayodhya Event

Owaisi slammed the Congress too, and said that the party was equally responsible for the demolition of the mosque.

“Congress is equally responsible for the demolition of Babri Mosque. These secular parties have been completely exposed,” he told ANI.

Reactions and wishes from across parties have been pouring in as PM Modi on Wdenesday laid the foundation stone of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya in a grand event.

Addressing a gathering of 175 people in Ayodhya after performing Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Temple, PM Narendra Modi said that despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, he still lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture.

“The construction of the Ram Temple is an instrument to unite the country… Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram’s governance,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

PM Modi was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the stage for the grand event, which comes months after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the 2.77 acre land dispute case.