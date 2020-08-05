Watch: PM Modi Performs ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple in Ayodhya  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 5 August, performed the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, after he offered prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ and at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

The foundation-laying ceremony will be followed by a stage event, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also present.

The grand event in Ayodhya comes months after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the 2.77 acre land dispute case.