Watch: PM Modi Performs ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Catch all the updates on the Ram Temple foundation-laying ceremony in Ayodhya here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 5 August, performed the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, after he offered prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ and at the Hanuman Garhi temple.
The foundation-laying ceremony will be followed by a stage event, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also present.
The grand event in Ayodhya comes months after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the 2.77 acre land dispute case.
- The city of Ayodhya was decked up for the mega event on Wednesday
- However, amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the invite list for the event was kept short with 175 people
- The proposed model of the Ram Temple was released by the trust in charge of the temple’s construction on 4 August
Along with the PM, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also participated in the ceremony.
PM Modi at Ram Janmabhoomi Site, Offers Prayers to Ram Lalla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to perform the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ for the Ram Temple.
He offered prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’, performed the ‘sashtang pranam’, and also planted a sapling.
PM, Yogi Adityanath Offer Prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple
Accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, before proceeding for the ‘bhoomi poojan’ for Ram Temple.
PM Modi Reaches Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya for the grand foundation-laying ceremony for the Ram Temple. He was received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
The PM is now on his way to the Hanuman Garhi Temple.
