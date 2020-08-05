Ram Temple in Ayodhya: What Leaders Across Party Lines Have to Say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony or the bhoomi puja at the site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 5 August.

Addressing a gathering of 175 people in Ayodhya, after performing the ceremonial puja for the Ram Temple, PM Modi said that despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, he still lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture.

As preparations for the event reached fever pitch in Ayodhya, leaders across the political spectrum tweeted about the event.