Ram Temple in Ayodhya: What Leaders Across Party Lines Have to Say
Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh and more leaders commented on the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony or the bhoomi puja at the site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 5 August.
Addressing a gathering of 175 people in Ayodhya, after performing the ceremonial puja for the Ram Temple, PM Modi said that despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, he still lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture.
As preparations for the event reached fever pitch in Ayodhya, leaders across the political spectrum tweeted about the event.
'Always Upheld the Age-old Legacy of Unity in Diversity': Mamata Banerjee
A fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the country must preserve its unity in diversity "till it last breath".
In two tweets, worded in English and Bengali, she wrote:
"Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai
Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!
Mera Bharat Mahaan,
Mahaan Hamara Hindustan.
Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!"
'Jai Shri Ram': Arvind Kejriwal
"May the blessings of Lord Rama be with us. With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty and make India the most powerful nation in the world. May India give direction to the world in times to come. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Bajrang Bali", wrote Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, while congratulating the people of the country.
'Fulfils the Long Cherished Desire of Every Indian': Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader, Captain Amarinder Singh, hoped that "Lord Ram's universal message of Dharma" remained the guiding light for India and the world.
"My heartiest congratulations to the people of India on the historic foundation laying of #RamMandir in #Ayodhya, which fulfills the long cherished desire of every Indian. Lord Ram’s universal message of Dharma remains the guiding light not just for India but for the world", Amarinder wrote on Twitter.
'Takeover of Event By UP Govt, Centre Against Spirit of Constitution': Sitaram Yechury
In a series of tweets, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury pointed out that it was the Supreme Court that had paved the way for the construction of the Temple and that it was supposed to be built by "The Trust".
"CPI(M) had always maintained that the Ayodhya dispute must be resolved either through a mutually acceptable agreement between the contending parties, or, through a court verdict. The Supreme Court had given its verdict and paved the way for the construction of the temple. However, this was directed to be undertaken by a Trust. The takeover of the ceremony at Ayodhya by UP administration along with the Central government involvement at the highest level of the PM goes against both the Court verdict and the letter & spirit of our Constitution", Yechury wrote.
“Far from punishing those guilty, the involvement of the Central/state governments must not provide retrospective legitimization for this destruction”, he further added.
Also commenting on the event happening at a time when the COVID-19 virus is affecting lakhs across the country, Yechury said that "reports of priests and policemen deployed in Ayodhya testing Covid positive only highlights the risks to human lives".
'Unfortunate to See So Much Politics': Priyanka Chaturvedi
Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also pointed out that the construction of the temple was a court-directed order which was accepted without opposition.
"Reminder: Ram Mandir is a decision taken by the Supreme Court after hearing all sides. Also, that decision has been accepted without challenging it by even those who petitioned against it. Unfortunate to see so much politics around it", Chaturvedi wrote.
'Matter Of Joy': NCP
"Today ‘bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple construction is being performed in Ayodhya. It is a matter of joy for all of us. We always worship with devotion in Lord Ram'’s temple built in my constituency. Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram will forever be deity of Indians," tweeted Jayanti Patil, Maharashtra NCP chief and minister.
