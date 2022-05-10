Danish Siddiqui, 3 Others Win Pulitzer for India’s COVID Deaths Photos

Columbia University unveiled Pulitzer Prize 2022 winners on Monday, 9 May in journalism, books, drama, and music.

In journalism category, the winners included The Washington Post for its coverage of riots in the United States Capitol Hill on 6 January last year.

Meanwhile, Indians including Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave, and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters won the award for their feature photography covering India's deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An example of Siddiqui's photography, revealing the extent of spread of the virus: