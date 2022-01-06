US Capitol Hill Riots: A Year On, America Still Stands Divided

“Irony is funny, historical irony is something even more profound” – I penned these words for The Quint this time last year as I struggled to fathom the cataclysmic events of 6 January 2021 in the United States, now codified as “the insurrection”.

For long, rather too long, Washington has been touted for American exceptionalism and has espoused an interventionist outlook in the geopolitical arena, extending its perception of a liberal democracy across different political systems around the globe. This it does in the hope of achieving acquiescence to America’s foreign policy goals and perhaps even usseeking allyship.