RIP, Danish Siddiqui: Pulitzer-Winning Photojournalist, Chronicler of His Times

“A photo should draw people and tell them the whole story without being loud," Reuters Chief Photographer Danish Siddiqui had told the Scroll.in in 2018, shortly after he won the Pulitzer Prize. He was one of the only two Indians to have won the prestigious award for Feature Photography.

Siddique had cut a vacation short in 2017, for this Reuters' series documenting the plight of Myanmar’s minority Rohingya community and their mass exodus to Bangladesh. But this wasn't Siddique's singular exemplary contribution to journalism.

His extensive body of work includes reports from the Nepal earthquake (2015), the Battle of Mosul (2016-17), prior to the Rohingya crisis. He would go on to chronicle a slew of events that shaped global history, including the Hong Kong protests (2019-2020), Northeast Delhi riots, the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resultant migrant exodus in India, in raw, hard-hitting photographs.