We Tell Our Stories Ourselves: Young Bahujan Artists on Instagram

Babasaheb said: the village is the rotten den of casteism.

Without caring much for life

To appease my historical hunger

I enter this grotesque city.

I embrace the footpaths adjoined to highways,

Some of us have got jobs

In the blood-sucking factories,

Some of us are made to sweep and clean

The gutters of municipality at the cost of our lives

Being here is like suffering with the agonies of hell

Or being an orphan lost in the dreadful city.



Some people say Mumbai is the door of heaven

Others say it is the city of dream;

But when we ask for our share after toiling hard

We get kicked on our arse.

Today sixty years have passed since independence;

The new age of digitalization is being celebrated.

Our pockets are filled with enough money and

It seems as if we are accommodated in the mainstream;

But when we want to buy a flat in the high tower in Mumbai

They suspiciously ask us: Who are you?

If we tell them our real identity

They make their faces and say: No.

l am standing beneath the shower

Rubbing the soap all over my body

But the stain of untouchability

That stuck inside my skin as if a membrane,

Seems impossible to wash out.

Mumbai must have offered prosperity to them

But to us, it does not allow a living

without first burning in the hell of caste