CUET UG 2022 Results Will Be Declared By 15 September, Says UGC Chairman
In March, the UGC chief announced that CUET scores would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities.
The results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be announced by 15 September, University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted on Friday, 9 September.
The debut edition of the CUET UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on 30 August.
The answer key was released on 8 September. The window to raise objections against the CUET UG answer key is from 8-10 September. The re-test will be conducted on 11 September.
In March, the UGC chief had announced that that CUET scores, and not the Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to over 40 central universities in the country which can set their own minimum eligibility criteria.
'State Board Students Will Not Be At Disadvantage'
Kumar had given an assurance that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage under the new system and that the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture, according to LiveMint.
A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities applied to participate in the first edition of the CUET UG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.
The examination was conducted in six phases from 15 July-30 August. Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
(With inputs from PTI and LiveMint.)
