My Mother Is Watching Over Us: COVID-19 Orphan Is Now a Parent to Her Siblings

(Dear Reader,

COVID deaths are not just numbers. This story is The Quint's effort to put a human face to the many tragedies witnessed across the country during the deadly second wave. It's the story of Anushka, a brave teenager based in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, who is now a parent to her two younger siblings. As we continue to bring you untold stories of India's COVID Orphans, we urge you to support and empower us by becoming a Quint member.

Regards,

Vishnukant Tiwari)

Seventeen-year-old Anushka Satya and her two siblings lost both their parents in April this year during the COVID-19 second wave – and life has changed drastically for them since then.