COVID-19 Horror Over But For Vadodara's Crematorium Workers, the Grief Continues

Some government lands like that in Pipadiya had shouldered 25 pyres where bodies could be cremated alone. Yet another ground in Tarsali housed 12 pyres. On an average, these new cremation grounds would have 9-12 pyres that would function through the night.

The young men would try to wash away the traces of the virus that might have seeped into their hands before they ate their meals. But the possibility of death remained in their minds. They would whisper a prayer before they thrust a mixture of rice and pulses into their mouths. This became customary before every meal.

The massive influx of bodies required more hands to cremate them. As a result, the contractor hired 50 more young men who would otherwise be involved in odd construction jobs. It is when he asked his own son to do this job, that the risks involved hit him. But bodies had to be burnt, and hands were needed to burn these bodies. At an average thirty bodies would trickle in every day. The workers who were outsourced were asked to cremate the bodies for Rs 500 a day.

Trucks laden with wood to adorn the funeral pyre would enter the crematorium grounds early in the morning. By late evening the amount of wood that came into the grounds would always be in deficit as the bodies would come in abundance.

The bodies would arrive packaged in white flimsy material in bulky cars from the hospital. Once the body was laid on the makeshift pyre, it would persist and typically take anywhere between 4-6 hours to burn. Remains of burnt pieces of fabric would melt into the metal grill on which the body would be carefully placed.

Their ashes were then collected in earthen pots unlike the brass pots used by the crematorium in the confines of cities.

Swejal Vyash, an activist from Vadodara, got a rare peek into the interiors of the crematorium ground. He would gather these pots filled with ashes and take them to Haridwar to complete the last rites. News reporters and photographers were kept out from visiting these grounds on the pretext of higher orders from police officials.