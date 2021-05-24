Pfizer & Moderna Refused to Sell Vaccines Directly to Us: Delhi CM

On Sunday, it was reported that US-based pharmaceutical and biotech firm Moderna had rejected Punjab’s efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines, saying that it doesn’t supply directly to states, and will deal only with the Government of India.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Punjab government’s Nodal Officer for Vaccination Vikas Garg said, “They have written to us that as a part of their policy, they do not deal directly with states or private parties. They only deal with the Government of India.”

This came in the background of the state administration halting its phase one and two vaccination drive due to an acute paucity of vaccines.

Many states of India, as well as the BMC have floated similar tenders to vaccine manufacturers all over the world, as the country faces an acute shortage in vaccine supply amid the second wave of COVID-19.