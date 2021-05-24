Will Only Deal With Centre: Moderna Refuses Punjab Vaccine Request
The firm said that it doesn’t supply directly to states, and will deal only with the Government of India.
US-based pharmaceutical and biotech firm Moderna rejected Punjab’s efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, 13 May, saying that it doesn’t supply directly to states, and will deal only with the Government of India.
This comes in the background of the state administration halting its phase one and two vaccination drive due to an acute paucity of vaccines. As a result, Punjab floated global tenders for the supply.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Punjab government’s Nodal Officer for Vaccination Vikas Garg said, “They have written to us that as a part of their policy, they do not deal directly with states or private parties. They only deal with the Government of India.”
He added that the administration is making an effort to replenish their vaccine supply from all source, and have floated tenders to Sputnik V manufacturer Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.
“We have received a reply from only Moderna yet. Response from other companies is awaited,” Garg said, adding that he could not call it a “discouraging response,” The Indian Express quoted.
However, Garg reportedly stated that the state had received a “positive” response from COVAX, but declined to provide details.
Other states and the BMC have also floated similar tenders to vaccine manufacturers all over the world as the country faces an upset in vaccine supply amid the second wave of COVID-19.
Saying that the state had received less that 44 lakh doses from the Union government, Punjab was also compelled to stop the vaccination process for all frontline and healthcare workers, as well as for people over the age of 45.
While the Amarinder Singh administration has set aside Rs 1,000 crore for purchase of vaccines for the 18-44 group, it has only been able to buy only 4.2 lakh doses. A total of 3.65 lakh doses have been administered, leaving the government with a stock of only 64,000 as of now, Garg added.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.