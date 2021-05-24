Will Only Deal With Centre: Moderna Refuses Punjab Vaccine Request

This comes in the background of the state administration halting its phase one and two vaccination drive due to an acute paucity of vaccines. As a result, Punjab floated global tenders for the supply.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Punjab government’s Nodal Officer for Vaccination Vikas Garg said, “They have written to us that as a part of their policy, they do not deal directly with states or private parties. They only deal with the Government of India.”

He added that the administration is making an effort to replenish their vaccine supply from all source, and have floated tenders to Sputnik V manufacturer Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

“We have received a reply from only Moderna yet. Response from other companies is awaited,” Garg said, adding that he could not call it a “discouraging response,” The Indian Express quoted.