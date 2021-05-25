COVID Vaccine Procurement: Mumbai Gets 8 Bids, Extends Deadline

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Tuesday, 25 May, that a total of eight bids have been received till now, in response to the civic body's Global Expression of Interest for the procurement of 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"One bid is for Pfizer/AstraZeneca and remaining seven bids are for Sputnik. The time period has been extended by one week till 1 June 2021 to enable the various bidders to submit complete set of documents in support of the bids as prescribed under MCGM’s Global Expression of Interest. Any additional bid shall also be entertained," Chahal said.