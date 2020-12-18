India’s COVID Journey in Graphs As Cases Inch To One Crore Mark
India inched closer to the mark of one crore total cases on Friday with the total number of COVID-19 cases in India rising to 99,79,447. While the active cases in India are at 3,13,831, the number of cases recovered or discharged currently stand at 95,20,827.
India ranks number two in terms of total confirmed cases, ranking second to the United States. Here is a graphical representation of India’s COVID journey so far.
Where Does India Rank in the World?
Once behind France, Brazil and Russia, India recorded the second-highest numbers of COVID case in the world since August this year. The graph below shows the comparison of how cases in India surged in the past few months.
Here's a look at the trajectory of the cases. Unlike the US, which continues to show a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the curve rise in India is in control for the first time.
The COVID Growth Graph
Here is a look the cases reported daily in India. As the graph shows, there is dip in the number of cases reported daily in India.
At the same time, India has seen a decline in fatalities, the case fatality rate is sustained at 1.45% and is consistently decreasing. The fatality rate has now stabilised after seeing three spikes, as shown in the graph below.
