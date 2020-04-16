COVID-19: What Happens to RTIs During the Lockdown?

The Central Information Commission, the apex body dealing with Right To Information (RTI), is set to resume its full schedule of hearings via video conferencing from 20 April as per the regular format, The Quint has learnt. The Commission had partially resumed hearing cases from 10 April.

However, it appears from the information provided on the CIC’s official website that only two out of the seven commissioners – Chief Information Commissioner Bimal Julka and Information Commissioner Vanaja Sarna – have been hearing cases during the lockdown period.

While hearing of cases have resumed partially, the processing and response to RTI queries has come to a complete halt. Public Information Officers of government and public sector departments have been unable to go to work or access files.

RTI activists told The Quint that access to information at a time of crisis such as the COVID-19 induced lockdown makes it critical that information relating to essential commodities and services, especially pertaining to food and ration supplies, are made available proactively by the government.