91,702 New COVID Cases, 3,403 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.92 Cr
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Friday, 11 June, reported 91,702 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,92,74,823. The death toll increased by 3,403 to 3,63,079.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 11,21,671 active cases across the country, while 2,77,90,073 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,34,580 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Maharashtra on Thursday reported 12,207 new coronavirus cases and 393 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 58,76,087 and the death toll to 1,03,748
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 305 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.41 percent, and 44 fatalities on Thursday
- The G7 will provide one billion doses to the world by the end of 2022 through sharing and financing schemes, Britain said on Thursday, news agency AFP reported
- The UK reportedly said it would donate at least 100 million vaccine doses within the next year
- More than 24.6 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January
91,702 New COVID Cases, 3,403 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.92 Crore
India on Friday reported 91,702 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,92,74,823. The death toll increased by 3,403 to 3,63,079.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 11,21,671 active cases across the country, while 2,77,90,073 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,34,580 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.