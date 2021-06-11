91,702 New COVID Cases, 3,403 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.92 Cr

India on Friday, 11 June, reported 91,702 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,92,74,823. The death toll increased by 3,403 to 3,63,079.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 11,21,671 active cases across the country, while 2,77,90,073 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,34,580 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.