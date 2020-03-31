Another Mohalla Clinic Doctor in Delhi Tests Positive for COVID-19

For the second time in less than a week, a doctor posted at a Mohalla (community) Clinic in Babarpur has tested positive for COVID-19. The authorities have already asked patients who have visited the clinic at the Janta Mazdoor Colony between 12 and 20 March to self-quarantine at home for 15 days.

A notice to this effect from Shahadara District Magistrate has been put at the clinic, saying the doctor has tested positive. People have been asked to report if they develop any symptoms.