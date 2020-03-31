Another Mohalla Clinic Doctor in Delhi Tests Positive for COVID-19
For the second time in less than a week, a doctor posted at a Mohalla (community) Clinic in Babarpur has tested positive for COVID-19. The authorities have already asked patients who have visited the clinic at the Janta Mazdoor Colony between 12 and 20 March to self-quarantine at home for 15 days.
A notice to this effect from Shahadara District Magistrate has been put at the clinic, saying the doctor has tested positive. People have been asked to report if they develop any symptoms.
Despite the case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on 26 March that Mohalla Clinics would continue to function but with all precautions.
A Mohalla Clinic is a primary health centre with one doctor and at least two pharmacists providing check-ups and medicines for free, providing critical relief for economically weaker sections of society.
The Delhi government has opened around 450 such Mohalla Clinics across the capital since 2015.
Till now, India has reported more than 1,250 positive cases of coronavirus, which includes at least 32 deaths. Meanwhile, the national capital has reported 87 cases which includes 2 deaths and 6 people who have recovered.
(With inputs from IANS)
