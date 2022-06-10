Couple From Jaipur Drives SUV Over Sand Dunes in Ladakh, Fined Rs 50,000

A couple from Jaipur was fined Rs 50,000 after images of their car being driven on top of a dune in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh were widely circulated on social media, eliciting outrage.

"One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM [sub-divisional magistrate] Nubra's direction not to drive cars over dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law and a bond of ₹ 50,000 was taken from them," Leh Police wrote in the caption of their Facebook post on Thursday, 9 June.