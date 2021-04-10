Over 1.45 Lakh New COVID Cases in India, Biggest 1-Day Rise So Far
India on Saturday, 10 April, reported 1,45,384 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,32,05,926. The death toll increased by 794 to 1,68,436.
This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.
- Amid the worrying surge in cases, several states have flagged the issue of vaccine shortages, asking the Centre to intervene
- Delhi on Friday reported 8,521 new coronavirus cases, while Maharashtra recorded 58,993 fresh infections
- A weekend lockdown came into force in Maharashtra at 8 pm on Friday, and will last till 7 am on Monday
Over 11 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Friday: ICMR
As many as 25,52,14,803 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 9 April, of which 11,73,219 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,32,05,926. The death toll increased by 794 to 1,68,436. This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 10,46,631 active cases across the country, while 1,19,90,859 patients have been discharged, with 77,567 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, more than 9.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.
