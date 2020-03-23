Are Indian Private Hospitals Equipped to Handle COVID-19 Patients?

The Quint has accessed a letter issued on 20 March by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, meant for all central and private hospitals and medical institutions, chalking out plans to be taken up by hospitals to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak in coming days.

Agarwal says all hospitals should “mobilise additional resources and train healthcare personnel for dealing with any foreseeable emergencies”. He further adds that all hospitals should carry out preparedness drills at the earliest.

He emphasised that OPDs may be organised in such a manner that patients exhibiting flu-like symptoms are attended separately from other patients and spaced out so as to avoid overcrowding.