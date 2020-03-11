Coronavirus: All Tourist Visas to India Suspended Till 15 April

This measure will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13 March 2020 at the port of departure.

Meanwhile, visa free travel facility granted to OCI card holders has also been suspended till the same date.

A decision was also taken at the meeting to the effect that all incoming travellers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.