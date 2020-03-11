Coronavirus: All Tourist Visas to India Suspended Till 15 April
A meeting of the Group of Ministers held on Wednesday, 11 March deliberated on preventive measures, actions taken and preparedness for coronavirus and took a slew of decisions, putting in place some travel restrictions to India.
This measure will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13 March 2020 at the port of departure.
Meanwhile, visa free travel facility granted to OCI card holders has also been suspended till the same date.
A decision was also taken at the meeting to the effect that all incoming travellers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.
Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission, the release stated.
Meanwhile, the GoM also decided that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, were advised to avoid non-essential travel. They can also be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid non-essential travel abroad.
Additionally, provisions for testing primarily for students/compassionate cases in Italy will be made. Those who test negative will be allowed to travel and will be quarantined on arrival in India for 14 days.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )