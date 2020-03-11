Coronavirus Crisis: WHO Declares COVID-19 a ‘Pandemic’

Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declared on Wednesday, 11 March, that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, said the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction”.

“We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he said at a briefing in Geneva.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilise their people in the response,” Tedros said.