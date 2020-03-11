COVID-19: 1 More Tests Positive in Jaipur; Total Cases Climb to 62

An 85-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur on Wednesday, 11 March, reported PTI, quoting officials.

British Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries on Wednesday, said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating herself at home, reported BBC.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday, said reports of the parents of the 3-year-old child, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, have also come out as positive. If confirmed by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India will rise to 61.

Three more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune on Tuesday. The total cases of coronavirus has now risen to five in Maharashtra, reports PTI, quoting state government officials

An aircraft carrying the first batch of Indian pilgrims from Iran landed at the Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad in the morning on Tuesday, 10 March.