COVID-19: 1 More Tests Positive in Jaipur; Total Cases Climb to 62

An 85-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur on Wednesday, 11 March, reported PTI, quoting officials.
British Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries on Wednesday, said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating herself at home, reported BBC.
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday, said reports of the parents of the 3-year-old child, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, have also come out as positive. If confirmed by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India will rise to 61.
Three more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune on Tuesday. The total cases of coronavirus has now risen to five in Maharashtra, reports PTI, quoting state government officials
An aircraft carrying the first batch of Indian pilgrims from Iran landed at the Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad in the morning on Tuesday, 10 March.
- Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries, including India from Monday, 9 March
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus in the state. The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to fourteen in Karnataka.
- The Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru
- The World Health Organization said on Monday that the threat of coronavirus pandemic is now “very real”.
- The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 1,10,000 and the death toll has crossed 3800
Hiding Travel History Is a Crime: Kerala Health Minsiter
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday said that not revealing their travel history of coming back from affected areas and countries will be considered a crime under the Public Health Act, reported ANI.
UK Health Min Tests Positive, Self-Isolates at Home
Coachella Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare
Coachella music festival postponed until October over coronavirus fears, reported AFP.
Turkey Announces First Coronavirus Case
Turkey announced today its first coronavirus case, a man who had recently travelled to Europe and is in good health.
"The test of a patient suspected of carrying the coronavirus returned positive," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a television broadcast, reports AFP.
Italy Prison Riots Over Virus Leave 11 Dead
Italy reported four more deaths on Tuesday from prison riots linked to the new coronavirus that have now officially claimed 11 lives over three days.
The justice ministry has blamed all the deaths on drug overdoses that occurred after prisoners broke into medical storage rooms, reported AFP.
