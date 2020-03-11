COVID-19: Govt Calls for Invoking Epidemic Act, Reviews Status

As the nation grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, the cabinet secretary on Wednesday, 11 March said that all states and Union Territories should invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by means of which all advisories issued by the Union health ministry and state governments from time to time are enforceable.

The decision was taken at a meeting organised in Delhi by the cabinet secretary. It was attended by secretaries of departments concerned, representatives from Army, ITBP among others.

“It was decided that all states/UTs should be advised by MoHFW to invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 so that all advisories being issued from time to time by the Ministry of Health Welfare/State/UTs are enforceable,” the ministry said in a statement.