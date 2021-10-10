Coal Crisis: Power Cuts in Punjab, UP as Power Plants Run Out of Coal

A severe shortage of coal across the nation has led to power cuts in the northern state of Punjab, after the state-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), working at reduced capacity, imposed rotational load-shedding at several places, prompting a criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government over the coal crisis, reported PTI.

Quoting a PSPCL official, the report said that power plans in Punjab had coal reserves that would last only five days. "Plants are running at a reduced capacity," the official said, while explaining why power cuts were being implemented to ration the depleting coal reserves available with plants.