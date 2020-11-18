Grenade Attack on Security Forces in Pulwama Injures 12 Civilians

Twelve civilians were reportedly left injured on Wednesday, 18 November, after a grenade lobbed by militants at security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district missed its target and exploded on the road, PTI reported, quoting police officials.

IANS reported that the militants had targeted a party of police and the CRPF at Kakpora in Pulwama, but the grenade missed and exploded on the road, causing splinters to hit civilians.