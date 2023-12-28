Anger and Fear in J&K's Poonch After Alleged Custodial Deaths of Civilians

The villages of Bafliaz and Topa Pir, perched high amidst the Pir Panchal mountains in Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Poonch district, continue to seethe with tensions. The internet shutdown continued through Wednesday, while the media was not permitted to enter the area in the aftermath of the custodial deaths of three villagers detained by the Army last Friday.

The villagers had been summoned for questioning in connection to the militant attack on the 48 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) near Dhatyar Morh forest area on 21 December.