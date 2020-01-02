Law Min Prasad Tells Anti-CAA States to Seek Legal Advice

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday, 1 January, said state governments have a Constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament and those vowing not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act should seek appropriate legal opinion.

He said that it was surprising that those who have come to power by taking oath under the Constitution are making "unconstitutional" statements.

His statement came a day after the Kerala assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law.

Prasad said the government's which claim they would not allow the CAA or are getting resolutions passed against implementing it may seek appropriate legal opinion on constitutional provisions.