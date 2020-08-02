CISF Asks Jawans Not to Criticise Govt, Demands Their User IDs
In case of any violation, legal and disciplinary action will be initiated against them, CISF guidelines read.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has instructed all jawans to disclose their user IDs of all social media platforms and not criticise the policies of the government. CISF in its letter said, "In spite of the clear guidelines, there have been instances where social media platforms were used by the force personnel to share sensitive information about the nation/organisation and to criticise the policies of the government," Hindustan Times reported.
"Personnel should not use any Social Media Platform to criticise the policies of the Government on any matter. Social Media Platform shouldn’t be used as a tool to by-pass the chain of command and the proper channel to air the grievance," CISF statement said.
Many serving CISF officers told Hindustan Times that the policy was “arbitrary” and said, “Better they should give us a basic phone and a 2G connection otherwise smartphone has no use for us if such policies are implemented.”
The government has expressed concerns over central paramilitary forces jawans and Group-A officers extensively using the social media platforms.
The army had sent out a notice to all personnel around 10 July banning the use of 89 apps and websites, including the 59 Chinese apps, requiring them to delete their existing accounts by 15 July.
The list includes Zoom, Snapchat, Reddit, Tumblr, dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble, gaming apps like PUBG and e-commerce websites like Club Factory, and Ali Express.
Lieutenant Colonel PK Choudhary of the army had approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the army’s new policy arguing that this move violates his fundamental rights under the Constitution, including the right to freedom of speech and the right to privacy.
