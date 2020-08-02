CISF Asks Jawans Not to Criticise Govt, Demands Their User IDs

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has instructed all jawans to disclose their user IDs of all social media platforms and not criticise the policies of the government. CISF in its letter said, "In spite of the clear guidelines, there have been instances where social media platforms were used by the force personnel to share sensitive information about the nation/organisation and to criticise the policies of the government," Hindustan Times reported.

In case of any violation, legal and disciplinary action will be initiated against them, CISF guidelines read.

"Personnel should not use any Social Media Platform to criticise the policies of the Government on any matter. Social Media Platform shouldn’t be used as a tool to by-pass the chain of command and the proper channel to air the grievance," CISF statement said.