Zoom Clears The Air On Being American Amid Chinese App Ban

A sense of fear has enveloped a lot of applications in India after 59 Chinese apps were banned in the country on 30 June. Apps like Zoom that have been under the scanner for having security problems and are being perceived as Chinese. There is a fear that the app might also get banned.

To clear the air on its origin, Zoom recently issued a statement saying that the company hails from the United States, is “traded on the NASDAQ, founded and headquartered in San Jose, California".