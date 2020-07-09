Indian Army Asks Personnel to Delete Facebook, Instagram & 87 Apps

The Indian Army on Wednesday, 8 July, has asked the soldiers and officers to delete 89 mobile applications from their smartphones including Facebook and Instagram, reported ANI.

The list of 89 mobile applications also include the 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian government earlier.

"The directive has been issued because there has been an exponential increase in the number of military personnel being targeted online by intelligence agencies of Pakistan and China," an officer told The Times of India.