Indian Army Asks Personnel to Delete Facebook, Instagram & 87 Apps
The list of 89 mobile applications also include the 59 Chinese apps that were banned by India earlier.
The Indian Army on Wednesday, 8 July, has asked the soldiers and officers to delete 89 mobile applications from their smartphones including Facebook and Instagram, reported ANI.
The list of 89 mobile applications also include the 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian government earlier.
"The directive has been issued because there has been an exponential increase in the number of military personnel being targeted online by intelligence agencies of Pakistan and China," an officer told The Times of India.
The list includes Zoom, Snapchat, Reddit, Tumblr, and dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, as well as gaming apps like PUBG. E-commerce websites like Club Factory, Ali Express have also been banned.
This comes amid rising tensions between India and China at the border.
Earlier in November, the army had asked personnel to "avoid using WhatsApp" for official work.
(With inputs from Times of India, ANI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.