Officer Questions Indian Army Ban On Social Media Apps: Here’s Why

The petition came up for a brief hearing on Tuesday, 14 July. Lt Col Choudhary had asked for an interim order saying he didn’t have to delete his social media accounts till the court took a final decision on the matter – remember that the deadline for this specified by the Army is 15 July.

The high court bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon declined his request, on the basis that they had not yet decided if the high court should entertain the petition in the first place, PTI reported.

The Lt Col argued that once he deleted his account, all his data, contacts, etc would be “irretrievably lost”. However, this did not persuade the judges, who told him that he could make a new account later, and that if his Facebook account was so dear to him, he could put in his papers, according to PTI.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, on behalf of the Centre, explained that the decision had been taken as the government had found that Facebook was being used as a bug. The government considered this to be cyber warfare, with instances of many personnel being targeted.

The case has been adjourned for now, without the judges issuing notice (ie, deciding whether to take the case up or not).