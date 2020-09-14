China Tracking PM, Prez Among Other High-Profile Indians: Report

The Indian Express investigation revealed that Zhenhua operations have a massive log file of India database which the company calls Overseas Key Information Database (OKIDB). This database, using advanced language, targeting and classification tools. included hundreds of entries without any explicit markers.

The oversea database includes entries from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. The entries from these countries were obtained through a network of researchers from a source connected to the company based in Shenzhen City in Guangdong province, in south-east China, a source told The Indian Express.

Christopher Balding, a professor in Vietnam told The Indian Express that the key to monitoring the process is Zhenhua Data is called “hybrid warfare” — using non-military tools to achieve dominance or damage, subvert or influence. These tools include, in its own words, “information pollution, perception management and propaganda.”

As per the records, Zhenhua was registered as a company in April 2018 and set up 20 processing centres across countries and regions.