The Google Doodle on Thursday, 24 August 2023, celebrates India's historic win of becoming the first country to land a probe on the Moon's South Pole successfully. It is important to note that the historic achievement took place at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday, 23 August. While India is the fourth country to land on the lunar surface, it is the very first nation to land on the South Pole of the Moon. Therefore, Google is celebrating the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
As per the latest official details, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft officially launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh. The launch took place on 14 July, and it successfully completed its mission on 23 August 2023. Google is honouring the achievement of India via a creative doodle on Thursday, 24 August.
People across the globe congratulated India and ISRO for this historic feat. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, also congratulated India and the scientists who worked on the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
Chandrayaan-3: Details
Sundar Pichai shared a post on his social media account, on Wednesday, 23 August, stating, "What an incredible moment! Congratulations to ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon this morning. Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India has now reached the Moon and the success belongs to everyone. He addressed ISRO scientists virtually from Johannesburg in South Africa.
On Thursday, 24 August, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Chandrayaan-3's rover ramped down from the Vikram lander and India walked on the moon.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced that the success of Chandrayaan-3 gives us confidence to not only go to the Moon but also plan missions and go to Mars.
He added that we can travel to other planets in the future. This achievement should boost our confidence.
The success of Chandrayaan-3 is being celebrated across the country. Google has also taken part in the celebrations by creating a creative doodle to remember the victory.
