The Google Doodle on Thursday, 24 August 2023, celebrates India's historic win of becoming the first country to land a probe on the Moon's South Pole successfully. It is important to note that the historic achievement took place at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday, 23 August. While India is the fourth country to land on the lunar surface, it is the very first nation to land on the South Pole of the Moon. Therefore, Google is celebrating the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

As per the latest official details, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft officially launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh. The launch took place on 14 July, and it successfully completed its mission on 23 August 2023. Google is honouring the achievement of India via a creative doodle on Thursday, 24 August.