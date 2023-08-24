Sports Stars Applaud ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 Pulls off Successful Moon Landing

India created history on Wednesday, 23 August, as it’s third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully made a soft-landing on the moon to become the first-ever spacecraft to land on moon's south pole. The news brought immense happiness and sense of pride among the entire nation, with the sports icons applauding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their efforts and persistence.
The captain of the Indian men's cricket team, Rohit Sharma wrote, "India - The 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 to reach the lunar south pole. That's got a nice ring to it. A proud moment for each one of us & a big congratulations to @isro for all their efforts."
Former skipper, Virat Kohli also expressed his joy by stating "Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud Jai Hind!"
The Indian cricket, who were in Ireland for a T20I series, watched the landing of the Chandrayaan 3 with great anticipation, and cheered collectively as the Vikram Lander successfully landed on the moon. Sharing the video, BCCI wrote, "Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole. #Chandrayaan3 |@isro|#TeamIndia."
India's golden boy, Tokyo Olympics' gold medallist Neeraj Chopra also took to X to say, “Proud of ISRO and every individual who made the greatest comeback successful.”
Another Olympics medallist, weightlifted Mirabai Chanu also commended the efforts of ISRO and wrote, "Proud moment for our entire nation. Congratulations to all the scientists at @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon."
"India goes down in History books! Congratulations @ISRO and all my fellow Indians! We are on the moon! Jai Hind," wrote star Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain.
