Sports Stars Applaud ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 Pulls off Successful Moon Landing

India created history on Wednesday, 23 August, as it’s third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully made a soft-landing on the moon to become the first-ever spacecraft to land on moon's south pole. The news brought immense happiness and sense of pride among the entire nation, with the sports icons applauding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their efforts and persistence.

The captain of the Indian men's cricket team, Rohit Sharma wrote, "India - The 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 to reach the lunar south pole. That's got a nice ring to it. A proud moment for each one of us & a big congratulations to @isro for all their efforts."