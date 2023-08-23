On Wednesday, 23 August celebrities reacted to Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon. The mission created history for India by becoming the fourth country to be soft-landing on the moon, following countries like US, China and Russia.
Celebrities have praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its mission on social media for its efforts.
Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to write, "What an amazing stellar touchdown!"
While Ananya Panday wrote, "India is on the moon."
Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!!"
