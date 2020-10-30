CIC to Get New Chief, 2 Commissioners; Congress Leader Opposes

Meanwhile, on Mahurkar, Chowdhury told NDTV, "He has been sky-dropped though he did not even apply and was an open supporter of the ruling party and its ideology."

Apart from Sinha and Mahurkar, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Saroj Punhani is also set to be named an information commissioner.

The Congress MP further called it "appalling" that the search committee did not explain why certain candidates among the applicants for the posts were shortlisted and others weren't.