Birbhum Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders Transfer of Investigation to CBI
At least eight people were charred to death in Birbhum in retaliation for a local TMC leader's murder.
The Calcutta High Court said on Friday, 25 March, that it was ordering the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case regarding the massacre in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, during which at least eight people were charred to death in retaliation for a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's murder.
A Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order, saying, "We direct the state government to forthwith hand over the investigation to the CBI. We also direct state authorities to extend full cooperation to the CBI in carrying out the investigation," Bar and Bench reported.
The court also asked the CBI to submit its progress report on 7 April.
State SIT a 'Slave of Ruling Govt'
The court also stated that once the CBI takes over the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal government will not be permitted to conduct an investigation.
Several petitions had been filed against the formation of an SIT by the West Bengal government, arguing that it would serve as a "slave" of the administration, and had already made several contradictory statements.
The court on Thursday had taken the case diary submitted by state authorities on record and reserved its order in the case regarding the Birbhum massacre.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
