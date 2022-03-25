Birbhum Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders Transfer of Investigation to CBI

The Calcutta High Court said on Friday, 25 March, that it was ordering the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case regarding the massacre in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, during which at least eight people were charred to death in retaliation for a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's murder.

A Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order, saying, "We direct the state government to forthwith hand over the investigation to the CBI. We also direct state authorities to extend full cooperation to the CBI in carrying out the investigation," Bar and Bench reported.