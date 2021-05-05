Bengal Violence: Why ‘Politics of Criminality’ Will Hurt Mamata

Take the 2018 panchayat elections in the state, for instance. It unleashed a blood bath — as many as 29 people were killed. Tellingly, in 34 percent of the seats, TMC candidates were elected unopposed.

Terrorised would-be candidates from other parties simply did not dare contest. When the BJP won 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in 2019 — up from 2 seats in the 2014 general elections — its staggering electoral stride in the state was attributed primarily to the people’s anger over the unchecked predations of the brutal and corrupt elements in. the TMC.